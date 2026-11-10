Ravi Shastri heaps praise on star India bowler, backs him to impress ahead of NZ Tests

The stage is set for the upcoming Test series against India and New Zealand. The two sides are in the middle of an ODI series currently against each other, and after the conclusion of the five ODI matches, India and New Zealand will lock horns across two Test matches, hoping to play some good cricket.

The first Test of the series is slated to be held on November 19th, and there have been heavy discussions around what India’s playing XI could look like for the test match against New Zealand.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Ravi Shastri took centre stage and heaped praise on star bowler Anshul Kamboj and backed him to impress against New Zealandahead of the Test series.

"He can bat as well. So that comes in handy for Anshul. In the middle overs in a Test match or in an ODI game, you have got to have bowlers who have the ability to take wickets. Why India is 2-0 up is because of the performance of Anshul and Gurnoor Brar. In those middle overs where India normally go to spin to pick up wickets, it's the fast bowlers who have done the job," Ravi Shastri told Sony Sports.

"In a country like New Zealand, in Test match cricket, you will need a workhorse, and I think he is the man who could be your workhorse - someone like a Kamboj, who can come and bowl you those 15 overs and block one end up, especially when the going gets tough, when it's very windy and things of that sort," he added.

India look to clinch ODI series next

Speaking of the Indian team, the side is in the middle of the ODI series against New Zealand. The Men in Blue have won the first two ODIs of the series, but the third clash of the series was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

With the fourth ODI right around the corner, it could be interesting to see how the Indian team fares in the clash, as a win would see them clinch the series. On the other hand, New Zealand will need to win the next two matches if they are looking to level the score.

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