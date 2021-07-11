Ravi Shastri enjoys Wimbledon 2021 men's final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAVISHASTRIOFC Ravi Shastri enjoys Wimbledon 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini

The members of Team India are making the most of their time in England, with many attending sporting events being held across the country during their 20-day break since the final of the inaugural World Test Championship.

On Sunday, the side's head coach Ravi Shastri marked his attendance in the final of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini.

Shastri posted a selfie from the centre court on his official Twitter profile. "Going to be an unreal experience courtside. Let’s play @DjokerNole v @MattBerrettini #Wimbledon," wrote Shastri.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had attended the Euro 2020 matches during the break.

While Ashwin returned to cricket with his County stint with Surrey earlier today, the rest of the Test team members will assemble next week to prepare for the five-Test series against England, which begins on August 4.

Meanwhile, another Indian squad led by Shikhar Dhawan is currently in Sri Lanka to take on the side in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The series, which was scheduled to begin on July 13, was postponed by five days owing to two COVID-positive cases in the Lankan camp.

The first ODI will now take place on July 18.