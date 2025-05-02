Ravi Shastri calls for left-arm seamer in India squad for England series, hints at possibilities Former India head coach Ravi Shastri wants the national team to have a left-arm seamer in the squad for the five-match series against England. He noted that either Arshdeep Singh or Khaleel Ahmed can be a good sixth bowling option for the series.

New Delhi:

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri wants India to have a left-arm seamer in their arsenal for the five-match series against England, starting June 20. After a humiliating 3-1 defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier in the year, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be desperate to get back to winning ways. However, the challenge against England at away from home won’t be easy, especially when the senior batters, Rohit and Virat Kohli, haven’t worked their magic in red-ball cricket in recent times.

Meanwhile, Shastri believes that India should carry a left-arm seamer as the sixth bowling option. He noted that even a white-ball specialist can be squeezed in if required. He added that someone like Arshdeep Singh, who has done a commendable job for the national team in the shortest format, can be a good addition, while also name dropped Khaleel Ahmed, stating that the cricketer is in good rhythm at the moment.

“I'll be looking for a left-armer. I'll be keeping an eye on which left-armer is in good form, and try and squeeze him in there as the sixth (bowling) option. It could be anyone. It could even be a white-ball specialist. I don't like this thing when they say someone like Arshdeep Singh is a ‘white-ball specialist’” Shastri said as quoted by ICC.

“I'll keep a close eye on his red-ball record as well and the number of overs he bowls. If he can bowl 15-20 overs for me, he might very well be in the mix because he's got the mindset. He's a thinking bowler and I need a left-armer. It's just that. You need a left-armer, go and find him, whoever it is and whoever is the best of the lot – pick them. There's Khaleel Ahmed, who again, his rhythm is good, he's bowling well. So it's important to get that mix,” he added.

India failed to qualify for the World Test Championship finale in 2025. Captain Rohit is already under immense pressure and if the team fails to win against England, he may very well lose his job.