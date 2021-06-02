Ravi Shastri bats for 'best of three' WTC final in future: It would be ideal in the long run

Image Source : TWITTER/RAVI SHASTRI India head coach Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shashtri on Wednesday said he would've loved to witness a 'best of three' World Test Championship (WTC) finals against New Zealand but underlined the need for the completion of the current cycle.

"In the long run, if they want to pursue with the Test championship. A best of three final would be ideal. We got to finish it as quickly as possible due to the FTP. The guys have earned their stripes. This team has not suddenly blossomed overnight," said Shastri in a virtual press conference before the team's departure for England.

The Indian team will play six Tests in England including the inaugural WTC final against the Kiwis. While the WTC final will be played from June 18-22 in Southampton, the subsequent England series will start at Nottingham (Aug 4-8), and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6) and Manchester (Sep 10-14).

"It's the first you have a WTC final. When you look at the magnitude of the game, it's going to be the biggest. It's a format that Tests you. Teams have played each other around the world and earned the rights to play in the final," Shastri further said.

The WTC final, scheduled to be played from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl, will be a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand. It will also be the Indian team's first assignment since the home series against England.

While the Kohli-led side will be in England for almost four months, a new-look 'B' team will take on Sri Lanka for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20s. Shastri also backed the idea of fielding two different national sides at one time, saying it could be the way forward in world cricket.

"If you want to spread the T20 game across the globe then this could be a way forward. if you want cricket in Olympics, you need more teams," he said.