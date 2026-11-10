Ravi Shastri backs Hardik Pandya to feel charged if potential move to PBKS is confirmed

New Delhi:

Ravi Shastri believes Hardik Pandya has the ability to change the course of a T20 match when operating at full fitness, as speculation over the all-rounder's potential switch from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings gathers momentum. The former India head coach expects the extended break from competitive cricket to give Hardik additional motivation when he eventually returns to the field.

Speaking on Extra Innings ahead of India's third ODI against New Zealand, Shastri highlighted the all-rounder's match-winning qualities and suggested that he could return with a renewed determination to prove himself.

“You know, whenever he plays, if he’s fully fit, he’s the best in the business in T20 cricket. He’s a genuine match-winner. And he might just be charged up. He hasn’t played cricket for a while, so he could be eager to come out there and show what he’s capable of,” Shastri said.

Hardik's future in the IPL has also become a talking point, with his proposed transfer to Punjab Kings reportedly nearing completion. As things stand, both franchises have submitted their expressions of interest to the BCCI, with Arshdeep Singh expected to move in the opposite direction. The deal is awaiting formal clearance.

Rohit can replace Hardik as captain

The development could end Hardik's second association with Mumbai, which began in 2015 and again in 2024 when he replaced Rohit Sharma as captain. His leadership tenure brought mixed results, with Mumbai finishing ninth in IPL 2026 after managing only four victories in 14 matches. Now with him set to leave, Rohit Sharma is expected to take the baton once again, with Tilak being appointed as the vice-captain.

Punjab, on the other hand, had a terrific start to the season in 2026 before going through a series of defeats that resulted in the team failing to qualify for the playoffs. Punjab desperately needed another senior in the mix who could balance things out and certainly benefit the team.

His immediate challenge, however, remains fitness. The 32-year-old has not played since May 24 and has endured multiple setbacks, including back spasms, a leg strain and a subsequent injury to his right shin. The latest problem forced him to withdraw from India A's one-day series against Australia A in October.

Hardik also missed India's white-ball assignments against New Zealand and was left out of Baroda's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, beginning November 14.

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