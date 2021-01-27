Ravi Shastri 'absolutely hates it' when our bowler concedes a boundary, says India's bowling coach

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ravi Shastri and Jasprit Bumrah

India's bowling coach Bharat Arun has revealed that Ravi Shastri shouts at him every time a bowler concedes a boundary. In a freewheeling chat with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Arun said that Shastri, the head coach, doesn't want bowlers to concede a run.

"He (Ravi Shastri) will follow the match from the dressing room. But he absolutely hates it when a bowler concedes a boundary. He doesn't want bowlers to concede a run. That's what he wants.

When we bowl, we should keep on taking wickets. And when they are bowling, we should keep on scoring runs. If someone concedes two boundaries, he will shout. If someone concedes a boundary, I know that I am going to be shouted at," Arun told Ashwin on the latter's YouTube channel.

Arun also heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj for his exemplary journey. Siraj, playing his maiden Test series, scalped 13 wickets against Australia including a fifer in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane. Arun recalled seeing Siraj for the first time as a net bowler in Hyderabad.

"When I went as Hyderabad coach, I called Siraj again. He was not even in the probables then. When I saw him bowling again, it was even more impressive. I thought it was a one-time thing with this pace and aggression that I saw in the nets.

But when I called him again, he had the same passion, intent and he bowled exactly the way I had seen earlier. When I went to Hyderabad as a coach, they gave me full power. So I told that this kid should definitely play," he said.

Arun also heaped praise on Siraj and said that the pacer's biggest strength is the confidence which he has in himself.

"Another striking feature with Siraj is, if we tell him something to do, he will do that exactly the way he has been asked to. Of course, he will try his own experimentations, and I will shout at him when he does that. To make him understand, I will shout at him.

When I came to the Indian team, he asked me 'Sir when will you call me? He got selected and played few games for India in the white-ball format. He was on and off. His biggest strength is his own confidence in himself. That's his biggest success factor," said Arun