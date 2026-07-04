Ravi Bishnoi sets unwanted record, concedes 29 runs in 17th over as India lose to England in 2nd T20I

MANCHESTER:

England defeated India by four wickets in the second T20I at the iconic Old Trafford in Manchester. For the majority of the innings, the game was pretty much in India’s control, but in the 17th over, the complexion of the match completely changed with Ravi Bishnoi leaking 29 runs. He was smacked three sixes in the over and also bowled two no-balls as Jacob Bethell took the spinner to the cleaners.

Since then, England completely controlled the game and won the match with an over remaining. In the meantime, Bishnoi set the unwanted record by becoming the first spinner from a Full Member team to bowl three no-balls in a T20I. On the other hand, his 29-run over was the third-most expensive by an Indian in T20Is. Shivam Dube holds the top rank, having conceded 34 runs against New Zealand in 2020. Stuart Binny is second, having conceded 32 runs against West Indies in 2016.

Most runs conceded by an Indian bowler in a single over of a T20I match:

Players Runs conceded Opponent Shivam Dube 34 New Zealand Stuart Binny 32 West Indies Ravi Bishnoi 29 England

Bethell wins it for Enlgand

England lost three wickets in the powerplay, with India completely dominating the proceedings. Both openers, Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, registered a duck and the pressure fell on the middle order. Captain Harry Brook looked in incredible touch, but Axar Patel removed him just before the powerplay ended. He departed scoring 39 runs off 15 balls.

After he departed, Jacob Bethell stole the show. The 22-year-old smacked unbeaten 76 runs off 46 balls to win the match for the Three Lions. Tom Banton supported him well, scoring 39 runs off 32 balls. He was wise enough to just rotate the strike as Bethell was going well, getting the job done in the middle.

Post Banton, things could have got complicated for England, but the 29-run over not just brought the hosts back into the contest but eventually won the game rather comfortably. For India, Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets. He launched the perfect attack with the ball, but the game slowly moved out of their reach in the death overs.

The third T20I of the series will be played on July 7 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

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