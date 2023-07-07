Ravi Ashwin wishes MS Dhoni on his Birthday in hilarious way, says this is his last one on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravi Ashwin and MS Dhoni

Indian Cricketer Ravi Ashwin sent his wishes to Indian Legend MS Dhoni in a unique and hilarious way. Former Indian captain Dhoni celebrates his 42nd cake day on July 7, 2023, and social media is flooded with wishes for captain cool. From Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj Singh, many former and current cricketers took to social media to send blessings for Dhoni.

Legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture with Dhoni and wrote, "May you always fly high like your helicopter shots. Happy birthday, MS!". Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya also captioned a photo with Dhoni and wrote, "Happy birthday my favourite." While many seemed to be taking the formal route to wish Dhoni, one wish went in a humorous way.

Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Ravi Ashwin uniquely sent his wishes. "Tweeting on July 7th without wishing the great man a happy birthday can prove to be catastrophic. Happy birthday Mahi bhai," Ashwin wrote.

'This is my last birthday wish on Twitter' Ashwin

Meanwhile, Ashwin went on to add that this is his last wish on the social media platform Twitter and he will be making calls to wish people now. "Disclaimer this will be my last birthday wish on Twitter for anyone. I believe I will stick to wishing them directly or call them. The disclaimer was for all gossip mongers and story spinners," Ashwin further added.

MS Dhoni at 42

MS Dhoni at 42 is still not away from cricket. He is yet to retire from the Indian Premier League and recently won the title for the fifth time for his side Chennai Super Kings. He is only among few cricketers to keep playing the sport despite turning over 40. He was CSK's second-highest run-getter in death overs in 2023, only behind Ravindra Jadeja. While the all-rounder made 152 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 156.70, Dhoni made 102 in 11 innings at a 192.45 striking rate.

Even after the IPL 2023, Dhoni stated that he would look to come back for the next season for the fans. "If you see circumstantially this is the best time for me to announce retirement. But the amount of love and affection I’ve been shown wherever I’ve been this year, the easy thing for me would be to say, ‘Thank you very much’.

"But the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL. But a lot depends on the body, I have six-seven months to decide and it will be more like a gift from my side (to the fans). It’s not easy for me but the way they’ve shown their love and affection, that’s something I need to do for them,” Dhoni said after the final.

