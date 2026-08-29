Ravi Ashwin unhappy with Rishabh Pant's approach, asks team management not to give special treatment

New Delhi:

Despite injury concerns, India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant played a vital knock of 65 runs in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Despite so, former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin wasn’t impressed and questioned Pant’s approach in the match. He analysed that the cricketer is now very experienced in the format and should utilise that experience to improve his game rather than follow the same template.

He has amassed 168 runs in the two-match Test series and that’s commendable, but what bothered Ashwin was his shot selection. He continued to show little to no maturity in testing times and Ashwin believes that the conversation of ‘once in a generation’ player should end and Pant should shoulder more responsibility. He also argued that the middle order batter should dictate the play as per the match situation rather than the reputation he has built through his career.

“My expectation from Rishabh Pant has not been fulfilled till now. I am very sorry. Sonal Dinusha had his strike rate up there. But the difference is high-risk options. When you have the game in your hand, these are all statements: ‘That is how Rishabh plays.’ It’s about what your team needs,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Pant has appeared in 52 Tests and has produced two to three match-winning contributions, according to Ashwin. The former India spinner acknowledged Pant’s ability while pointing to the risks involved in maintaining an aggressive approach when a Test is at a crucial stage. He further referred to Pant’s performances in Sydney and Brisbane as examples of his quality but stressed that those victories also required contributions from other members of the side.

“Rishabh played a class knock in Sydney and Brisbane, but you could not have won that match without Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur. It takes 11 cricketers to build a Test and win it in the last session of the game, but it takes only one moment of foolishness to lose a Test,” Ashwin said.

Give the same backing to everyone or give to anyone: Ashwin

The criticism was not directed at Pant’s ability, Ashwin clarified, but at how he manages different situations in the longest format. “I am just talking about the times when these chances are being taken when the game is on the line. I love Rishabh the player. It’s about playing situations in this format," Ashwin added.

Ashwin also challenged the notion that Pant should receive greater backing because he is viewed as a rare talent. He argued that similar faith should be extended to other young players, including Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“Don’t give one player special treatment. This once-in-a-generation player backing, then give it to everyone. Jaiswal is also such a player,” he concluded.

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