Ravi Ashwin to play in BBL? Star spinner in talks with Cricket Australia, Melbourne franchise Former India international Ravichandran Ashwin is reportedly in talks with Cricket Australia over a possible opportunity to feature in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). If he indeed plays, the star spinner could play for a Melbourne-based team.

Melbourne:

In what could mark a historic first for Australian cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin is in advanced discussions to potentially feature in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL), making him the first high-profile Indian cricketer to participate in the premier T20 competition.

Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg has confirmed initiating talks with the veteran Indian spinner shortly after Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 38-year-old, who hinted at exploring new T20 leagues around the world, could begin his next chapter in Australia.

“To get someone with Ashwin's credentials to come over here for the BBL will be great at so many levels. He's a champion cricketer who will bring a lot to the Big Bash and to our cricket summer,” Greenberg told Cricbuzz.

Discussions are currently underway with clubs and stakeholders, as CA explores how to make the deal work within the constraints of the existing player drafts and salary caps.

Melbourne franchise reportedly interested in Ashwin

While it's still unclear which team Ashwin would represent, speculation suggests a potential Melbourne-based franchise. However, CA may have to craft a flexible deal, possibly similar to previous one-off contracts with elite Australian players like David Warner, who was reportedly paid per match during a brief BBL stint.

Ashwin’s arrival could be a watershed moment for the BBL, which has long struggled with the perception that it doesn't attract top-tier international talent. His inclusion would not only raise the league's global profile but could also act as a gateway for other elite Indian players to consider overseas leagues post-IPL, which would be a significant shift from the existing norm.

Off the field, Ashwin is also believed to be eyeing coaching opportunities and media ventures. With growing popularity as a podcaster and cricket analyst, a stint in Australia could also open doors for future broadcasting roles, making his BBL presence a multifaceted asset for the league.