Ravi Ashwin shares funny tweet as Cheteshwar Pujara bowls against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pujara and Ashwin

India's spin-bowler Ravichandran Ashwin shared a humrous tweet on social media after India vs Australia 4th test ended in a stalemate on the fifth day of the match. India and Australia gave it their all at teh Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to try get favourable results for them but the match ended in a draw as only 22 wickets fell in complete five days. Meanwhile Ashwin has found some fun and shared a funny tweet from a moment of the match.

The surface of the Narendra Modi Stadium had almost no assistance for the bowlers as batters enjoyed batting. On the final day of the match, India tried getting Australia out and win the match but as it did not happen for hours, captain Rohit Sharma gave the ball to Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill in the closing stages of the Day. Ashwin took to twitter and shared Pujara's photo saying, "Main kya karu? Job chod du?"

The Indian cricket team on Monday booked their spot for the World Test championship 2023 final as Sri Lanka failed to produce a favourable result for them. The Men in Blue, who recently won the Border Gavaskar series by 2-1, have made it to the finals of the Test championship for the second time in a row. As one would hope, the team wants to come in great space for the final.

India's captain Rohit Sharma has now opened up on his team's plan for the WTC final and has stated that some players can head to the United Kingdom early than others. Speaking in a post-match press conference, Sharma said that the players from the knocked-out IPL teams can reach the UK early for the WTC final. "Around 21st May, there will be six teams who will be possibly out of IPL play-off contention and so whichever players are available, we will try and find time to get them to UK early as possible and get some time and we will monitor as much as possible," Sharma said at the post-match presser.

Latest Cricket News