Ravi Ashwin reaches Chennai within 24 hours after announcing retirement, receives huge welcome home | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB/ANI AND IANS Ashwin reaches Chennai

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who announced retirement from international cricket on Wednesday (December 18) at the end of the third Test against Australia, has reached Chennai. He arrived at the airport in the morning and was escorted to his residence where he received a huge welcome as well.

Fans and media were present at the airport but Ashwin requested privacy while not clicking selfies with fans as well. After reaching his residence, Ashwin's family members were waiting for him as the cricketer was welcomed in a traditional way. The 38-year-old also looked pleased after meeting his family.

Ashwin retired with 537 wickets in Test format after playing 116 matches for the country. He also smashed six centuries in the longest form of the game and featured in the last three World Cups in T20 and One-Day format too. Every time he was written off especially in the shorter formats, the modern-day spin wizard proved everyone wrong to make a comeback and just like that, stunned many with his retirement announcement when nobody saw it coming.

"I think it would be unfortunate to have me around his side (on sitting with Rohit at the PC), since he has announced I'm not going to take too much of your time, this will be my last year as an Indian cricketer at the international level. There's a bit left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to exploit it at the domestic and club-level cricket, but this would be the last day (at the international level). I have had a lot of fun, a lot of memories alongside Rohit and several of my other teammates.

"We've lost some of them over the last few years, we've been the last bunch of OGs I can say that are left out in the dressing room. I can mark this as my last day in the dressing room. I have several people to thank, but I would be failing in my duties if I didn't thank the BCCI and my teammates. I want to name a few of them, all the coaches who've been part of the journey, most importantly Rohit, Virat, Ajinkya, Pujara, who have taken a number of catches around the bat and have given men a number of wickets that I've managed over a number of years.

"Also want to thank the Australian team who've been fierce competitors over a number of years, I've enjoyed my team playing against them. It's already getting long, I wouldn't be taking any questions, truly emotional moments and I'm not in a position to answer any questions in the right manner. Once again, thanks for being the journalists you've been, for writing good things, and some nasty things at times.

"It's a relationship I think we'll maintain forever and I hope you give the other cricketers the same amount of love that you showered upon me. I've stopped as a cricketer, but I'll go on and be involved with the game, it's a game which has given me a lot," Ashwin said in the post-match press conference while announcing his retirement.