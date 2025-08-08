Ravi Ashwin likely to part ways with Chennai Super Kings: Report Ravichandran Ashwin was roped in by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 9.75 crore ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025. As per reports, Ashwin and CSK are likely to part ways now.

New Delhi:

In a major development, Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to part ways with Chennai Super Kings, Cricbuzz reported. The veteran off-spin all-rounder was roped in by the Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2025 for Rs 9.75 crore and played in nine games last season. It is not clear whether the all-rounder will be traded or will enter the auction for the next season.

It further reported that Ashwin is unlikely to continue in his Director of Operations role at the CSK Academy, which suggests that he is likely to play for another franchise, as staying in the CSK Academy role would present a conflict of interest. The all-rounder reportedly conveyed his thoughts to the franchise; however, the reason behind this is not known as of yet.

Notably, top CSK officials and players have been meeting in Chennai in the last few days. This also includes the current CSK captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad and former skipper MS Dhoni.

Ashwin rejoined CSK in 2025

Ashwin, the ace spinner, has been an IPL veteran, having played the tournament since 2009. He was with CSK from 2009 to 2015 before going to Rising Pune Supergiant for 2017 when CSK were serving a two-year ban. He plied his trade with the Punjab Kings for two years, 2018 and 2019.

Ashwin then made a move to the Delhi Capitals for 2020 and 2021 before being with the Rajasthan Royals from 2022 to 2024. He was then picked by CSK during the mega auctions last year for Rs 9.75 crore and is now likely to move away from the franchise.

This comes after Sanju Samson has reportedly requested the Rajasthan Royals to release him ahead of IPL 2026. Samson, the current RR skipper, had reportedly told his franchise after IPL 2025 that he wants to part ways with them. Reports further surfaced that claimed Samson can make a move to CSK via a cash trade with RR wanting two CSK players in place of Samson.