Ravi Ashwin, Dindigul Dragons cleared of ball-tampering allegations by Siechem Madurai Panthers in TNPL Siechem Madurai Panthers accused Ravi Ashwin's Dindigul Dragons of ball-tampering allegations in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. Both Ashwin and the franchise have been cleared of the allegations.

New Delhi:

Ravichandran Ashwin and his Tamil Nadu Premier League team Dindigul Dragons have been cleared of the ball-tampering allegations made by Siechem Madurai Panthers in the league. The Madurai franchise had accused Ashwin's Dindigul of ball-tampering using chemicals on towels during their clash on June 14 in Salem.

Madurai coach Shijit Chandran had accused that the ball's condition changed during their innings. "The ball's condition deteriorated rapidly during our innings, affecting our batsmen's performance," Madurai coach Shijit Chandran said in a complaint to franchise CEO Pooja Damodaran. The complaint was then sent to the TNPL organisers.

"You can hear the sound of every shot our batters played after the powerplay, which was as if they were hitting a hard stone instead of a cricket ball.

"We are of the view that the Dindigul Dragons team used foreign substances to alter the ball's condition, including using special towels with a pre-applied roughening agent, which is unacceptable and against the spirit of the game, and amounts to cheating," the complaint added.

No evidence of ball-tampering, says TNPL CEO

Meanwhile, the TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan has said that there was no evidence of ball-tampering found. "The towels in question were TNCA-issued and equally available to both teams," the CEO said in a statement. "The Playing Control Team - including umpires and the match referee - maintained full oversight of the ball throughout the match. No concerns were raised during play, and no verifiable evidence has been provided. The claims appear speculative and post-facto in nature.

"Should the franchise possess credible and verifiable evidence, they may submit a formal request for an Independent Commission of Enquiry by 3 PM on 17th June, along with supporting material (video, photographic, or testimonial)."

Madurai may face sanctions under TNCA code of conduct

Meanwhile, the Madurai franchise may face sanctions if they fail to provide proof for the allegations under the TNCA code of conduct, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The TNPL CEO Kannan stated that the Madurai franchise had strayed from protocol by submitting their complaint after 24 hours following their match against Dindigul. He also stated that Madurai bypassed the mandated procedure of lodging the appeal directly with the TNCA honorary secretary, rendering it initially "inadmissible." However, the TNPL forwarded the complaint to both the honorary secretary and the Dindigul franchise for review in the spirit of transparency and fairness.