Ravi Ashwin criticises Paul Reiffel's umpiring, says 'whenever India bowl, he feels it's not out'

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has criticised umpire Paul Reiffel's decision during the third Test against England, alleging his perception of dismissals varies when India bat and bowl. Some of Reifell's decisions were under the scanner during the Lord's Test, which drew attention from players and fans.

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin pointed out Reiffel's pattern of decisions going against India. "My experience with Paul Reiffel… I want to talk to him. I am not saying that I should tell him that give it out. It’s not like that. Whenever India bowls, he always feels it’s not out. Whenever India bats, he always feels it’s out. If it’s not against India but against all teams, then the ICC has to see towards it," he said.

Some of Reiffel's decisions that went against India were that off a Mohammed Siraj's LBW appeal against Joe Root and India captain Shubman Gill surviving a caught-behind after the umpire had initially given him out.

Siraj caught Root in front but was not given, and when India reviewed, the umpire's call on height meant Root survived despite it looking out at naked eye. Then, when Gill was batting on Day 4, he was given caught behind on a ball that had a considerable gap with the bat, and the bat had not hit the ground either. Gill reviewed to overturn the call.

Ashwin highlighted Gill's incident and also recalled his father's comments over the umpire. "I own a car, a sedan, which I can park through the gap between the bat and ball. It’s clear it was not out. But this is not the first time. My father was watching the match with me. And he told me, ‘whenever Paul Reiffel comes, India will not win.’ Even Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain said the umpires could have acted a bit firmer with players taking time," he added.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Anil Kumble also criticised Reiffel's decision. "It seems Paul Reiffel has decided that it is not going to be out. Anything close, not out," Kumble said.