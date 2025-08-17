Ravi Ashwin clarifies his remarks on Dewald Brevis after CSK's statement on signing Proteas star Ravi Ashwin had stated that Chennai Super Kings were "ready to pay" more to Dewald Brevis than the stipulated amount to sign the Proteas star as an injury replacement during the Indian Premier League 2025. Ashwin has now clarified his remarks, following a statement from CSK that denied the claims.

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravi Ashwin has clarified his remarks on Dewald Brevis following the Chennai Super Kings statement on signing the Proteas star. CSK had denied Ashwin's claims that the franchise was "ready to pay" more to Brevis than the stipulated amount for signing him as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh.

Following Ashwin's claims, CSK had put out an official statement on social media, stating that the singing was in compliance with the IPL rules. "Chennai Super Kings categorically clarifies that all actions taken by the franchise during the signing process of Dewald Brevis as a Replacement Player during TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 were in complete compliance with the rules and regulations of IPL," the franchise had said in a statement.

Ashwin has now clarified his remarks on Brevis, saying that he wanted to talk about Brevis' batting. "My intent in the old video was to talk about Brevis’ batting, not about his IPL signing amount. We have to understand that every player who plays in the IPL has a contract with the franchise and the tournament.

"The franchise and the IPL have a binding contract and if there is anything wrong, it won’t be ratified,” said Ashwin in his YouTube channel.

Ashwin further called Brevis a 'special talent' and stated that injuries are common in IPL. "Injury replacements are very common in the IPL. It is about how you go about the rule flexibility. That is the point. If you are a CSK and South Africa fan, then it is time to be extremely excited about Brevis. He is a special talent," he added.

Ashwin then highlighted why he needed to clarify his statement on Brevis. "In today’s time, there is a need to clarify the right things as well. There is no mistake by anyone; clarification on this matter has arisen from the fact that a lot of people have doubts. The fact is that no mistake has been made by the franchise, the player and the governing body," Ashwin stated.

The former India all-rounder termed that signing Brevis was a "mind boggling" feat by the CSK. "The way Brevis is batting, CSK has struck gold. The decision to bring him on board is very good. The franchise has struck gold during the purple patch of Dewald Brevis. He has been batting really well; he hits big sixes. Power-striker, monstrous hitter against spin," he said.