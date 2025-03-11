Ravi Ashwin lauds Varun Chakaravarthy for dismissing dangerous Glenn Phillips in Champions Trophy final Varun Chakaravarthy picked up nine wickets in the Champions Trophy in just three matches, including a five-wicket haul against New Zealand. On the other hand, Rachin Ravindra who won the player of the tournament award, finished as the leading run-getter with 263 runs in four matches.

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin believes that mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy should've won the player of the tournament in the ICC Champions Trophy. New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra won the said award for finishing as the highest run-getter of the tournament. The southpaw scored 263 runs in four matches at an average of 65.75, with two centuries to his name.

Ashwin feels Varun was the X-factor for India and finished as the second-highest wicket-taker after playing just three matches. Chakaravarthy didn't play the first two group stage matches for India. He was included in the final game against New Zealand and picked up a five-wicket haul. India retained him for the semi-final and final and the 33-year-old didn't disappoint at all.

"Whatever said and done, the Player of the Tournament, in my view, was Varun Chakravarthy. He didn’t play the entire tournament, yet he made a huge difference. If Varun Chakravarthy wasn’t there, I think this game would have been very different. He brought that X-factor and the novelty factor. If I were the judge, I would have given it to Varun. He was the biggest difference," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Moreover, Chakaravarthy's wickets made an impact in the final as well. He dismissed the dangerous Glenn Phillips in the summit clash in Dubai and Ashwin lauded the way he foxed the batter on the occasion. "Just look at how he dismissed Glenn Phillips. He wasn’t covering the stumps, so Varun went wide of the crease and bowled that googly. In my view, Varun has to be the Player of the Series. The award should be given to someone who made the biggest difference," Ashwin added.