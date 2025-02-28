Rassie van der Dussen not averse to reality, says 'Champions Trophy could be my last ICC event' South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen is currently 36 years old and understands that a young crop of players are waiting for their chances. He scored his first fifty in 10 ODI innings recently and has realised that he might have to step away if better players come through.

South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen has hinted that the ongoing Champinos Trophy could be the last ICC event of his career. He is currently only the one-format player for South Africa and the next ICC event in the format - World Cup - is scheduled in 2027, by which time Van der Dussen would turn 38.

As the younger crop of batters are coming through, Proteas' number three batters understands the team might move on from him. However, he has also made it clear that neither he is thinking of retiring nor the management has had a word with him regarding quitting the sport.

"It's definitely a possibility that it's my last ICC tournament. I'm not saying that with any preconceived ideas that I'll call time on it or management will call time on my career. It's just the reality," Van der Dussen said while speaking to reporters in Karachi, ahead of South Africa's last group stage clash against England.

He pointed out that quality players like Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi and Matthew Breetzke, among many others, are waiting for consistent chances in the team. Moreover, Stubbs is currently the part of the Champions Trophy squad as well but didn't play in the game against Afghanistan.

"It's such a great thing that there's so many young players coming through, guys really playing well. A guy like Tristan Stubbs, he's sitting on the sidelines. Or Tony de Zorzi. And even if you go into the domestic structure, Matthew Breetzke came in and made that 150. You can even go further back, Lhuan-dre Pretorius just made hundred against Western Province in the one-day cup.

"Ryan's [Rickelton] only starting out now actually so there's so many good players. I'm not blind to the possibility that if I don't perform, someone won't be there to take my place. I certainly don't expect any preferential treatment because I think in a healthy environment, guys push each other organically and that pushes everyone to be better," he added.

Van der Dussen might have returned to form in the previous outing, scoring his first fifty in 10 innings in ODIs, but his place remains under threat for now. Heinrich Klaasen is expected to return to the playing XI and if the Proteas decide to give De Zorzi another go at the top of the order, Rassie could make way for the wicketkeeper-batter.