Rashid Latif feels India's travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025 is 'fifty percent confirmed'

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif believes that there is a fifty percent chance of India travelling to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The Champions Trophy returns to the International Cricket Council (ICC) calendar after last being played in 2017.

Pakistan is slated to host the global 50-over tournament, however, India's participation in it is a question mark. India did not travel to Pakistan for the ODI Asia Cup last year and the regional tournament was held in a hybrid model.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Rashid has a belief that the Indian team will travel to Pakistan. "If Jay Shah has been elected unopposed (as the ICC chairman), it means that the Pakistan Cricket Board has also provided its support," Rashid said on his YouTube channel. He also thinks that there is 'fifty percent confirmation that India is coming to Pakistan'.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been elected as the ICC chairman as he is the fifth Indian to take the top post of the international body. Shah has served as the BCCI secretary since 2019 and as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) since 2021.

Upon his appointment, Shah highlighted that he would look to work for the benefit of cricket, stating 'Cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before'. Latif also highlighted the same. "Jay Shah's work has so far been beneficial for cricket, be it for the BCCI or ICC," Latif added on his YouTube channel.

Upon his appointment, Shah stated, "I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council."

"I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before.

"While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways," he added.