Rashid Khan tops ICC rankings for bowlers in ODIs, his 25-year-old teammate becomes No 1 all-rounder One of the greatest white-ball spinners in the world, Rashid Khan was sensational in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, taking 11 wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second game in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Afghanistan whitewashed Bangladesh 3-0 in the series.

Abu Dhabi:

Rashid Khan continued his magnificent form in white-ball cricket in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh as he soared five spots to the top of the ICC rankings for bowlers in the format. Rashid took 11 wickets in the series, including a fifer in the second ODI, playing a key role in Afghanistan sweeping the series in Bangladesh and was rewarded with a massive jump in the rankings, finding himself 30 rating points ahead of South Africa's Keshav Maharaj, who is in the second spot.

Currently, the Afghan leggie is in third place on the T20I list and his continuing good form in the ODIs augurs well for Afghanistan with the ODI World Cup in sight two years from now. Apart from Rashid, the 25-year-old all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai was the star of the show for Afghanistan during the three-match ODI series, taking seven wickets in the series, while also scoring 60 runs with the bat, including a 40 in the series opener.

Omarzai rose 19 spots on the bowlers rankings, moving to the 21st spot while he landed at the top of the all-rounders' rankings, leapfrogging the Zimbabwe veteran Sikandar Raza. 559 was Omarzai's career-best rating points as a bowler in the ODIs while 334 were his best as an all-rounder, doing the job with both bat and ball for Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Rashid also entered the top five in the all-rounder's list at No 4 as it was a really good series for the Afghanistan players.

Among batters, Ibrahim Zadran moved to the second place, just after Indian captain Shubman Gill, after two consecutive knocks of 95 runs while Mohammad Nabi, who slammed a quickfire 37-ball 62 in the series finale, also climbed six spots to No 50. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored a 50 and 42 in two of the three innings, also moved up by a couple of spots to improve his standing in the ODI rankings for batters.