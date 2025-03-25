Rashid Khan surpasses Jasprit Bumrah, becomes third fastest to major record in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash Rashid Khan achieved a major milestone in the Gujarat Titans' IPL 2025 opener against the Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rashid has surpassed Jasprit Bumrah in the record as he completed 150 wickets in the Indian cash-rich league.

Gujarat Titans ace spinner Rashid Khan has surpassed Mumbai Indians sensation Jasprit Bumrah in a major record list during his team's clash against Punjab Kings on Tuesday, March 25.

Rashid has been a key figure in the Titans' line-up ever since he arrived in the franchise in 2022. He has been showing his mettle for GT with the ball and at times with the bat too.

The Afghanistan star has now achieved a major milestone in the Indian Premier League. Rashid has completed his 150 wickets in the IPL during his team's clash against PBKS. He needed only one wicket to reach the milestone and got there quickly in his first over itself when he removed the impressive debutant Priyansh Arya for a 23-ball 47.

Rashid has become the third-fastest bowler to reach 150 wickets in the Indian cash-rich league. He surpassed MI and India star Bumrah as he took 122 matches to reach the mark, while Bumrah had taken 124 when he touched the 150-wicket mark.

Fewest matches taken to reach 150 wickets in IPL:

1 - Lasith Malinga - 105

2 - Yuzvendra Chahal - 118

3 - Rashid Khan - 122

4 - Jasprit Bumrah - 124

5 - Dwayne Bravo - 137

6 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 138

Coming to the GT vs PBKS clash, the Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first. "We will bowl first. It is a good cricketing wicket. There is some dew here. Just keeping it in mind. Dew is a big factor here. Big targets can be chased down. Preparation has been amazing. We have our bases covered. The bowling attack is good. Very fortunate to play at the biggest stadium in the world. We have four pacers and two spinners," Gill said at the toss.

"I would have loved to bowl. I am always someone who loves a chase. Take the challenge. There are so many familiar faces around. There is Ricky. You need unity and synergy in the team. We have got a lot of all-rounders in the team. We are spoilt for choices. Since we will be batting first, we have only one spinner and three seamers," PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

Punjab Kings' Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans' Playing XI: Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna