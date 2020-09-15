IPL 2020: SRH star Rashid Khan finds comfort in a cup of ‘Zaffran tea and dried fruits’ in quarantine

Image Source : IPL 2020 File photo of Rashid Khan.

Less than a week away from their Indian Super League 2020 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, SunRisers Hyderabad are hoping to have a full squad with their key stars David Warner and Jonny Bairstow yet to come in from the England-Australia series.

Earlier on Sunday, the SRH squad got a major morale boost as Afghanistan star duo Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi joined the team in Dubai after their stint in the Caribbean Premier League in West Indies.

However, in order to be available for training and selection, the duo will have to undergo seven-day quarantine, along with multiple COVID-19 tests, and clear the fitness test as per IPL safety protocols.

On Tuesdsay, spinner Rashid gave fans a glimpse into his isolation period as he was seen feasting on dried fruits and a nice cup of tea while enjoying his stay at the team hotel.

The 21-year-old Afghanistan captain took to Instagram to share a photo, which he captioned: "Quarantine Day 3 #DriedFruits #ZaffranTea.”

Earlier after reaching Dubai on Sunday, Rashid said he wants to work on his fitness during the quarantine period.

"Pretty excited to be here and joining the team. It has been a tough 6-7 months and now coming here to a different country playing the IPL," he said in a video shared by SRH on Sunday.

"Will try my best to entertain myself and get busy with activities that make me feel fresh," he had said.

After the quarantine finishes, the tournament will start immediately so I have planned on maintaining my fitness," he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage