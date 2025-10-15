Rashid Khan rested for one-off Test, Naib out of T20Is as Afghanistan announce squads for Zimbabwe tour Afghanistan are set to embark on a short tour of Zimbabwe featuring a Test and three T20Is, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in four months time. The tour begins with the one-off Test on October 20, with Afghanistan rewarding domestic performances in red-ball, while Rashid Khan missing out.

Harare:

Afghanistan T20 skipper and one of their leading white-ball bowlers, Rashid Khan, will miss the only Test against Zimbabwe next week as the selectors announced a 15-man squad for the one-off red-ball clash in Harare. The ACB statement mentioned that Rashid has been rested ahead of the T20I series since the leg-spinner has been on tour consistently since the tri-series, followed by Asia Cup and the Bangladesh series. Led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, the Test side features a few youngsters, who have been rewarded for their performances in domestic red-ball cricket.

"A right-arm fast bowler, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, left-arm spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf, and the right-arm leg spinner Khalil Gurbaz, who impressed in the domestic red ball season, have been called up for the Test Squad. In addition, left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Shahidullah Kamal has also been added to both squads that will face Zimbabwe late this month," an ACB statement read.

"Rashid Khan will be rested as a precaution to prioritize his well-being and sustained performance for the upcoming international events." Afghanistan won the two-match series during Christmas, New Year 1-0 in Bulawayo and this will be only their second Test match this year and both against the same opposition.

Having yet to play against the likes of Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa, Afghanistan will hope that one-off Test will be a step in the right direction as far as the Test journey is concerned, which has been a bit slow, since their debut in 2018, given it will be just their 12th appearance in the format.

As far as T20I squad is concerned, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib being left out was the only change from the side that played in the Asia Cup. T20Is will be something, Rashid Khan and Co, will be keen to get back into form, given they lost the recent series against Bangladesh 0-3 and couldn't go beyond in the group stage in the continental tournament.

Afghanistan Squads

Test: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Afsar Zazai, Ikram Alikhel, Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Ismat Alam, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Khalil Gurbaz, Bashir Ahmad

T20Is: Rashid Khan (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai.