Rashid Khan removed as Afghanistan T20I captain, new skipper announced series against Sri Lanka

New Delhi:

Following Afghanistan’s group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup 2026, the selection committee made a significant decision to alter the team’s leadership structure. Rashid Khan, who had led the side to the semi-finals in the 2024 edition of the tournament, was removed as captain, with Ibrahim Zadran appointed as his replacement.

Reflecting on the same, chief selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil noted that Zadran was picked with a long-term strategic vision and that the transition was a thoughtful decision, especially when a new coach is set to take over.

“In alignment with the ACB’s long-term strategic vision and following recent changes in our Team Management, including the appointment of a new head coach, we have made the thoughtful decision to transition the leadership within the T20I setup,” Sulimankhil’s statement read.

“Ibrahim Zadran, who has served as Rashid Khan’s deputy, will assume the role as Afghanistan’s regular captain in this format. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rashid Khan for his valuable contributions and wish Ibrahim Zadran every success in this important new role,” he added.

Apart from changing the leadership, Afghanistan also axed some marquee cricketers, including pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib, from both formats. From the World Cup squad, reserve keeper Mohammad Ishaq has also been dropped from the squad. He has been replaced by Noor Rahman. Additionally, Fareed Ahmad Malik makes his comeback to the ODI squad, while fast bowler Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi receives his maiden call-up for the ODI team.

Afghanistan’s T20I Squad:

Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Reserves: Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami and Ijaz Ahmadzai.

Afghanistan’s ODI Squad:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Bilal Sami.

Reserves: Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Bashir Ahmad.

Also Read: