Rashid Khan creates history, surpasses Dwayne Bravo to become highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket

Rashid Khan is now the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket history. He went past West Indies' Dwayne Bravo on the list of most wickets in the shortest format in the first qualifier of SA20 between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals. For the unversed, Rashid is the captain of MI Cape Town who made it to the final of the ongoing edition defeating the Royals by 39 runs.

The Afghanistan leg-spinner needed only one wicket to create history and he did so by dismissing Dunith Wellalage in the 10th over of the innings. He finished with figures of 2/33 in his four overs taking his overall wickets tally to 633 wickets. He was delighted after his latest achievement and also stated that he is excited to achieve greater heights across all the formats of the game.

"It's a great achievement. I never thought about it, if you asked 10 years before this if I would get there. It's a proud feeling to be from Afghanistan and to be at that level where you top the table. DJ [Bravo] is one of the best T20 bowlers. It's a great honour and I'm looking forward to continuing," Rashid said while speaking to the host broadcaster.

Most wickets in T20 cricket

Players Wickets Rashid Khan 633 Dwayne Bravo 631 Sunil Narine 574 Imran Tahir 531 Shakib Al Hasan 492

Sunil Narine, Imran Tahir, and Shakib Al Hasan are the other active bowlers on the list who are chasing Rashid. However, only Narine is the closest with 574 wickets in 536 T20 matches so far and is bound to play for a few more years. Having said that, Rashid will keep on playing for a lot more years and is likely to break the 1000 wickets record as well in the coming years.