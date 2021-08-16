Rashid Khan concerned about his family in Kabul, says Kevin Pietersen

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rashid Khan is currently playing for Trent Rockets in The Hundred.

According to former England skipper Kevin Pietersen, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is worried about his family's well being in Afghanistan. As per Pietersen, Rashid, who is currently playing for Trent Rockets in The Hundred, is not able to get his family out of the country because of the ongoing turmoil in Afghanistan.

Flight operations are currently affected in Afghan capital Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport from around the world, leaving Rashid in a spot of bother.

"There's a lot of things that are happening at home," Pietersen said on Sky Sports. "We had a long chat here on the boundary talking about it and he's worried: he can't get his family out of Afghanistan and there's a lot of things happening for him.

"For him to turn up and put on a performance like this under the pressure that he is currently under... for him to be able to forget that stuff and navigate his story and continue the momentum that he has - I think that's probably one of the most heart-warming stories of this Hundred so far."

Earlier, Afghanistan went into crisis mode as the Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital after the government collapsed and the embattled president joined an exodus of his fellow citizens and foreigners, signalling the end of a costly two-decade US campaign to remake the country.

Heavily armed Taliban fighters fanned out across the capital, and several entered Kabul’s abandoned presidential palace. Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman and negotiator, told The Associated Press that the militants would hold talks in the coming days aimed at forming an “open, inclusive Islamic government.”

(With inputs from AP).