Rashid Khan breaks Bhuvneshwar Kumar's all-time Asia Cup record during Bangladesh vs Afghanistan clash Rashid Khan put up an impressive performance during Afghanistan's Asia Cup 2025 clash against Bangladesh as he scalped two wickets. He shattered an all-time record of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the T20 Asia Cups.

New Delhi:

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan shattered an all-time record of India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the T20 Asia Cups during his team's clash against Bangladesh on Tuesday, September 16. Rashid put an impressive performance with the ball in the crucial Asia Cup 2025 clash between the two teams at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The Afghanistan skipper scalped two wickets for 26 runs in his four overs after Bangladesh captain Litton Das had opted to bat first. During his outing, Rashid broke Bhuvneshwar's record of most wickets taken in the T20 Asia Cups.

Coming into the clash against Bangladesh, Rashid had 12 wickets to his name in the continental T20 tournament and was one behind equaling Bhuvneshwar. He picked his first wicket when he came to bowl first in the seventh over, cleaning Saif Hassan with a googly that stayed low.

The ace Afghanistan spinner had to wait until his fourth over to get another wicket, this time trapping Shamim Hossain in front, which saw the Bangladeshi batter kill a review too. Rashid ended his quota at 2/26.

Most wickets in T20 Asia Cups:

1 - Rashid Khan: 14 wickets in 10 matches

2 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 13 wickets in 6 matches

3 - Amjad Javed: 12 wickets in 7 matches

4 - Wanindu Hasaranga: 12 wickets in 8 matches

5 - Hardik Pandya: 12 wickets in 10 matches

Bangladesh had opted to bat first in what is a do-or-die clash for them in the Asia Cup 2025 and made four changes. "We'll bat first. All boys are excited for this game; this is a must-win. The wicket looks a bit on the slower side; 160 would be a good total. It looks like a good batting surface, but a bit on the slower side. The mood in the camp is good; we have had a good last few months. Can't think too much about the previous game. We have four changes - Taskin is coming back. We have three spinners and two pacers," Litton Das said at the toss.

"Would have loved to bat first as well, but in T20 it doesn't really matter. The guys had a good off for three days, and we got a good practice session. Our strength is our bowling unit, especially spin bowling. We still need to bowl well as a unit and hit the right areas consistently. We need to come out with a positive mindset. Body feels great, looking forward to enjoying. We go with the same team that played against Hong Kong," Rashid said at the toss.