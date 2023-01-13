Rashid Khan blasts Cricket Australia, threatens to pull out of BBL

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rashid Khan | File Photo

Australia withdrew from the ODI series against Afghanistan citing the Taliban's restrictive practices against women. The move did not go well with the Afghanistan board and players and was criticised as an attempt to politicise the game.

Now, Rashid Khan has come forward and not only expressed his disappointment over the issue, but has also threatened to pull out of BBL.

"I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March. I take great pride in representing my country and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn't want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition," wrote Rashid.

A Little Background

"Cricket Australia is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country," Cricket Australia tweeted earlier.

"This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women’s and girls’ education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," CA said in a statement.

Since seizing back control of the war-torn country in August 2021, the Taliban have steadily restricted women's rights - despite promising their rule this time would be softer than the regime seen in the 1990s. Women were banned from attending university and working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) last month.

Afghanistan is the only ICC full member nation without a women‘s team, and won’t have a team at the inaugural Women’s U19 T20 World Cup starting on Saturday. By withdrawing from the fixture, Australia will forfeit 30 competition points which will be awarded to Afghanistan.

However, the points will be of little importance as Australia have already qualified for the ODI World Cup later this year in India.

