Rashid Khan becomes second cricketer in history to achieve legendary feat in white-ball cricket

Rashid Khan has once again etched his name into the record books, becoming just the second cricketer in history to take 200 wickets in both ODIs and T20Is. The Afghanistan spinner reached the milestone during the first ODI against Bangladesh in the ongoing three-match series.

Only New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has previously achieved this rare double in international cricket. Rashid’s feat further highlights his status as one of the most consistent and impactful bowlers in the modern era, especially in white-ball formats where he has long been the backbone of Afghanistan’s bowling attack.

The historic moment came on October 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, where Rashid produced a typically tidy spell, picking up 3 for 38 in 10 overs. He removed Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, and Nurul Hasan, playing a key role in restricting Bangladesh to a modest total. His first wicket of the match brought up his 200th in ODI cricket, making him the first Afghan player to reach 200 wickets in any international format.

In addition to his dual-format milestone, Rashid also surpassed the legendary Shane Warne to become the second-fastest spinner ever to reach 200 ODI wickets. Only Pakistan’s Saqlain Mushtaq achieved the mark faster, doing so in just 104 matches. When measured by innings, Rashid now ranks fifth fastest overall, behind Saqlain, Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Shami, and Trent Boult.

Bangladesh post 221 runs in first innings

Bangladesh posted 221 runs in the first innings. The Mehidy Hasan Miraz-led side once again struggled with the bat, and that’s a concern that the team needs to address. After being reduced to 53 for three, Towhid Hridoy and the captain stitched a crucial partnership of 101 runs, which helped the team post a competitive total on the board. Hridoy made 56, while Miraz scored 60. Apart from Rashid, Azmatullah Omarzai picked up three wickets as well.