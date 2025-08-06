Rashid Khan achieves massive T20 milestone on return to cricket for first time since IPL The leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket in the world, Rashid Khan, returned to competitive cricket after a little more than two months, having taken a break after the IPL. On his debut for the Oval Invincibles, Rashid Khan ran through the London Spirit line-up on a tricky Lord's wicket.

London:

Rashid Khan, the leading wicket-taker in the T20 format, returned to competitive cricket after a gap of a couple of months. A T20 globetrotter, Rashid decided to skip the Major League Cricket, which eventually was won by his side, MI New York, but admitted that the break after a long tournament like IPL was necessary for him to recharge his batteries, mentally and physically. And immediately after his return, what did he do? Run through the opposition's line-up on a tricky wicket at Lord's.

Making his debut for the Oval Invincibles on Tuesday, August 5, in the Hundred against the hosts, London Spirit, Rashid continued from where he left off, taking three wickets for just 11 runs off his spell of 20 balls, on a tricky wicket at Lord's. Those three wickets helped Rashid become the first man in T20 cricket history to complete 650 wickets in the format.

Rashid became the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket history during the SA20 earlier this year, surpassing Dwayne Bravo, and it seems like he will end his career with a reign at the top.

Most wickets in T20 cricket

651 - Rashid Khan (478 innings)

631 - Dwayne Bravo (546 innings)

589 - Sunil Narine (589 innings)

547 - Imran Tahir (417 innings)

498 - Shakib Al Hasan (443 innings)

Rashid accounted for the wickets of Wayne Madsen, Ryan Higgins and Liam Dawson, who recently made his Test return for England during the India series. Along with Rashid, Sam Curran also took three wickets, forcing a meek surrender from the London Spirit as they collapsed for just 80. The Invincibles also lost four wickets, but 81 was never going to be a challenging total. Rashid might not be available for the entire competition for the Invincibles but his presence will make the two-time defending champions even stronger and more dangerous.

*All the statistics and numbers and records of the Hundred are counted in T20 cricket