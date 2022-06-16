Ranji Trophy Semifinals: Mumbai in command, takes vital first-innings lead against Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Prithvi Shaw celebrates after reaching his half-century. (File Photo)

Highlights Mumbai had posted 393 in their first essay, courtesy tons by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Hardik Tamore

UP lost wickets regularly which eventually pushed them back in the game

Mumbai are chasing a record 42nd Ranji Trophy title

Prithvi Shaw scored a sublime half-century to put Mumbai in command against Uttar Pradesh on Day 3 of the second semifinal at the Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru.

At Stumps on Thursday, Mumbai were bossing with an overall lead of 346 runs as they finished the day at 133 for the loss of one wicket. Mumbai after posting 393 in the first innings, bundled out Uttar Pradesh for a paltry 180, to stay ahead in the game.

Shaw raced away with a 71-ball 64 to give Mumbai an advantage with two days of play left. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Armaan Jaffer will resume play on the penultimate day with their side having a crucial1 first-innings lead.

Resuming at the overnight score of 25 for two, UP batters could add just 155 runs as Tushar Deshpande (3/34), off-spinner Tanush Kotian (3/35) and Mohit Avasthi (3/39) shared nine wickets between them for Mumbai.

Dhawal Kulkarni (1/25) also chipped in with a wicket. The first UP batter to be dismissed on the day was skipper Karan Sharma (27), who became Avasthi's first victim.

Opener Madhav Kaushik (38) and Rinku Singh (16) tried to rally the innings but managed to forge only a 32-run stand for the fifth wicket before the former was dismissed by Kotian.

After that, the UP batters made a beeline to the pavilion. Rinku, Dhruv Jorel (2) and Saurabh Kumar (0) fell in quick succession. Kotian trapped Rinku in front of the wickets, while Awasthi accounted for the two other dismissals.

Coming onto bat at No.8, Shivam Mavi (48) showed some late resistance, but it was too little and too late.

The day belonged to Kotian, who broke Mavi's resistance as UP conceded a massive 213-run first-innings lead.

There was more agony in store for UP as Shaw (64) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 not out) made an aggressive start by adding 66 runs for the opening wicket in Mumbai's second innings.

While Shaw played in his usual aggressive style, Jaiswal played the second fiddle.

After Shaw's dismissal, Jaiswal and Armaan Jaffer (32 not out) continued to torment the UP bowlers as the Amol Mazumdar-coached side seemed to have put one foot in the final.

(Inputs PTI)