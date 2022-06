LIVE Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Live Score, Day 3 Latest Updates: Karnataka takes lead, UP 155 all out

LIVE Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Live Score, Day 3 Latest Updates: Karnataka takes lead, UP 155 all out Ranji Trophy 2022 Quarterfinals: Get the Live Score, Ball by Ball Commentary, Latest Updates, Full Scorecard and Highlights from the Ranji Trophy knockout matches.