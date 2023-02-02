Ranji Trophy QFs: Karnataka batters lead charge vs Uttarakhand; Andhra, Punjab, Bengal on top

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bengal is currently leading Jharkhand by 65 runs.

On day two of the Ranji Trophy, Karnataka took a significant 358-run lead against Uttarakhand, led by all-rounder Shreyas Gopal's unbeaten 103.

Mayank Agarwal (83) and Ravikumar Samarth (82) started with a 159-run partnership, and Devdutt Padikkal (69) and Nikin Jose (62) also scored half-centuries, ending the day at 474 for five. Uttarakhand's bowlers were unable to contain the strong batting lineup of Karnataka at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Deepak Dhapola, who had a strong performance during the group phase, was unsuccessful in the match.

After Agarwal and Samarth, who were on 65 and 54 respectively, departed quickly, Padikkal and Jose guided the team past the 300-run mark, adding 118 runs and breaking the back of Uttarakhand's bowlers. Gopal then struck his fifth first-class century and crossed the 3,000-run mark, putting Karnataka in an almost unbeatable position. Karnataka may declare their innings and finish the match on day three.

In another quarter-final match, Andhra skipper Hanuma Vihari batted with only his left hand and added 26 runs for the 10th wicket to reach 379 against Madhya Pradesh on the second day.

Saurashtra, openers Prabhsimran Singh and Naman Dhir hit brilliant centuries, giving Punjab the advantage. The team was 327 for 5 with a lead of 24 runs at the close of the second day.

Bengal too bowled Jharkhand out for just 173 in the first innings. They currently lead by 65 runs, with Shahbaz Ahmed and Abishek Porel batting at 18 and 25 respectively.

