Ranji Trophy MUM vs MP: Here are key players who led Madhya Pradesh to their maiden win

Madhya Pradesh won the final match against Mumbai by six wickets. The team registered their maiden victory on the same ground (Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru) where they had lost their first and the only other final in the 1998-99 season.

Interestingly, Chandrakant Pandit who is the coach of Madhya Pradesh was the captain of the squad during the team's first final against Karnataka.

The team which was led by Aditya Shrivastava. remarkably defeated the heavyweights Mumbai and the performances of everyone in the MP squad were praise-worthy.

Here's a list of four key players whose heroics led to Madhya Pradesh's remarkable win:

Rajat Patidar:

Rajat Patidar doesn't need any kind of introduction after his brilliant performance for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Earlier he had smashed 79 runs in the second innings of the semifinal against Bengal and cleared the team's path to the final. He continued his golden run and played an amazing knock of 122 runs with 20 boundaries in the first innings of the final. In the second innings, Patidar amassed 30 runs leading team to victory by six runs.

Yash Dubey:

Yash Dubey is one of the best batsmen in Madhya Pradesh's lineup. His 133-run knock in the first innings of the final including 14 boundaries set a stage for MP's batting lineup. However, he lost his wicket early by scoring just 2 runs during the second innings. The right-handed opener played rememberable innings against Kerala on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match.

Shubham Sharma:

The Indore-born batsman Shubham Sharma has been a valuable addition to Madhya Pradesh's team. Apart from smashing runs with the bat, he can bowl a bit of right-arm offbreak too. He hammered 116 runs from 215 balls with 15 fours and one six. His century and partnership with Dubey in the first innings of the final were wonderful. In the second innings, he scored 30 runs while chasing 108 runs.

Kumar Kartikeya:

Kartikeya who plays for Mumbai Indians in IPL has scalped many wickets of Team Mumbai in the Ranji final, leading to the collapse in their batting line-up. In the first innings, he bowled 41 overs and gave 133 runs with an economy of 3.20. In the second innings, he leveled his game up and picked three important wickets in 25 overs giving 98 runs.