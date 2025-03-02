Ranji Trophy final: Vidarbha coach Usman Ghani praises youngsters after third title win, senior star retires Ranji Trophy final: Vidarbha clinched their third Ranji Trophy title on the back of a draw against Kerala in the final. Vidarbha coach Usman Ghani praised the team's youngsters for doing well in the tournament and helping the team win the title.

Vidarbha head coach Usman Ghani praised the youngsters after the team won its third Ranji Trophy title. Vidarbha were crowned the winners of the domestic premier tournament due to a first-innings lead after their final against Kerala ended in a draw.

Ghani praised the youngsters for doing well in the tournament and making strong contributions. "If you look at Vidarbha's team this time, it's a mix of youth and experience," Ghani told the media after the win.

"Our policy was that, which included our executives, CADC chairman Mr Prashant Vaidya, the selectors along with us and our captain that we should now induce youngsters in the team.

It was our motive to win the trophy but along with that, we want our youngsters to play for the country," he added.

Young players Harsh Dubey, Yash Rathore and Danish Malewar put up strong performances as Vidarbha went all the way in the tournament. Dubey took 69 wickets and ended as the highest wicket-taker in a single edition of the Ranji Trophy.

Yash and Malewar were solid with the bat, having scored 960 runs and 783 runs, respectively. Ghani praised them. "He is a very confident bowler. He has self-belief, that's very important. He was fortunate that this year he played all the matches. He was our main reliable spinner, along with Wakhare being experienced and he guided him. He really did well with the bat and with the ball also," Ghani said of Dubey.

"Yash is a very matured player, very talented, very skilful, and with a steady head and he amassed a lot of runs. We expected more in this final. But unfortunately, he got out. It was a dream run for him also. It's an honour for us to have a batter who is the highest run-getter in India," he said about Rathore.

He also praised Danish, who was the Player of the Match in the final for making 153 and 73. "I thought Danish was brilliant. I was very confident about him that's why we asked the selectors to just put him in this season."

"Last year, he was in the team, but didn't play in the playing XI. But if you see the U-23 tournament, there he also did very well. He was a consistent performer."

Notably, senior spinner Akshay Wakhare announced his retirement from first-class cricket. "I'm very happy to be part of the champion team and retiring as a champion. It was already decided but it got prolonged," Akshay told the media.

"I was thinking of retiring after 100 matches. But it was the team's requirement and it was important to play," added Wakhare. He last played for Vidarbha in the quarterfinal against Tamil Nadu.