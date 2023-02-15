Wednesday, February 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Ranji Trophy Final: Bengal-Saurashtra clash to have green top pitch; curator confirms no further trimming

Ranji Trophy Final: Bengal-Saurashtra clash to have green top pitch; curator confirms no further trimming

Bengal vs Saurashtra: "Our pace bowling is much better than Saurashtra and we will have a similar grass cover on the pitch, there is no further scope for trimming," Bengal pitch curator Mukherjee told reporters.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: February 15, 2023 11:18 IST
Eden Gardens, Kolkata, will host the final of the Ranji Trophy.
Image Source : TWITTER Eden Gardens, Kolkata, will host the final of the Ranji Trophy.

Saurashtra vs Bengal Ranji Trophy final match is set to be played on a green top pitch, with the Bengal pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee explicitly stating that there was no room for further trimming.  "Our pace bowling is much better than Saurashtra and we will have a similar grass cover on the pitch, there is no further scope for trimming," Mukherjee told reporters.

Bengal's troika of Akash Deep (37), Ishan Porel (24) and Mukesh Kumar (18) have accounted for the most number of wickets this season.

Asked whether toss would be a factor, he said, "As always, the first and the last hour at Eden Gardens are crucial when the wicket aids seam movement. It would be no different this time. Toss won't be a big advantage. Luck has been with the Bengal side this season, and I hope they win the title this time."

Bengal Ranji Journey

Bengal last won Ranji Trophy in 1989-90. After that, they made four final appearances. In 2019-20, they lost to Saurashtra in the final. It is worth noting that Bengall last won the final of the Ranji Trophy at Eden Gardens.  If they do defeat Saurashtra in the final, it would be as poetic as it comes.  

1990 Ranji winning captain Sambaran to ring Eden Bell

"We have invited all the Ranji Trophy-winning members and they would be present during the match. Sourav is expected to be back on February 18 and he would also be present. The lower tiers of B C blocks and K L blocks on either side of the clubhouse would be thrown open to the general public who want to come and cheer for their home side. We want people to come and support us in numbers." Snehasish said.

Related Stories
Ranji Trophy QFs: MP in firm control against Andhra; Bengal, Karnataka on top

Ranji Trophy QFs: MP in firm control against Andhra; Bengal, Karnataka on top

I felt bit awkward because I hadn't been out in the sun for 5 months: Jadeja on playing Ranji

I felt bit awkward because I hadn't been out in the sun for 5 months: Jadeja on playing Ranji

Ranji Trophy: Bengal secure berth for final clash, defeat defending champions Madhya Pradesh

Ranji Trophy: Bengal secure berth for final clash, defeat defending champions Madhya Pradesh

Ranji Trophy Final: All you need to know about West Bengal vs Saurashtra final - time, squad

Ranji Trophy Final: All you need to know about West Bengal vs Saurashtra final - time, squad

The game starts on Feb. 16 at 9:30 AM IST. 

Also Read: Tennis meets cricket as RCB ropes in Sania Mirza for WPL 2023 in mentor's capacity

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News