Ranji Trophy Final: Bengal-Saurashtra clash to have green top pitch; curator confirms no further trimming

Eden Gardens, Kolkata, will host the final of the Ranji Trophy.

Saurashtra vs Bengal Ranji Trophy final match is set to be played on a green top pitch, with the Bengal pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee explicitly stating that there was no room for further trimming. "Our pace bowling is much better than Saurashtra and we will have a similar grass cover on the pitch, there is no further scope for trimming," Mukherjee told reporters.

Bengal's troika of Akash Deep (37), Ishan Porel (24) and Mukesh Kumar (18) have accounted for the most number of wickets this season.

Asked whether toss would be a factor, he said, "As always, the first and the last hour at Eden Gardens are crucial when the wicket aids seam movement. It would be no different this time. Toss won't be a big advantage. Luck has been with the Bengal side this season, and I hope they win the title this time."

Bengal Ranji Journey

Bengal last won Ranji Trophy in 1989-90. After that, they made four final appearances. In 2019-20, they lost to Saurashtra in the final. It is worth noting that Bengall last won the final of the Ranji Trophy at Eden Gardens. If they do defeat Saurashtra in the final, it would be as poetic as it comes.

1990 Ranji winning captain Sambaran to ring Eden Bell

"We have invited all the Ranji Trophy-winning members and they would be present during the match. Sourav is expected to be back on February 18 and he would also be present. The lower tiers of B C blocks and K L blocks on either side of the clubhouse would be thrown open to the general public who want to come and cheer for their home side. We want people to come and support us in numbers." Snehasish said.

The game starts on Feb. 16 at 9:30 AM IST.

