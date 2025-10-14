Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live: Where to watch on TV and stream online? The 2025–26 Ranji Trophy begins on October 15 with 32 teams in action. Mumbai chase redemption under new captain Shardul Thakur, while emerging stars like Harsh Dubey and Karun Nair’s move back to Karnataka add intrigue to India’s top red-ball competition.

Mumbai:

The 91st season of the Ranji Trophy kicks off on October 15, featuring 32 teams competing for India’s premier domestic cricket title. This year’s tournament will see six teams battle for the Plate Championship, with a total of 138 matches scheduled across two phases. The first phase runs from mid-October to late November, before a shift to white-ball competitions, that is the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. Ranji will in January, culminating in the final by the end of February.

With India’s international focus on T20 cricket ahead of next year’s World Cup, performances in this Ranji season may not immediately translate into Test opportunities. India’s limited Test matches this season mean the spotlight remains more on the shorter formats and IPL auction in December.

Mumbai, 42-time champions, enter with high expectations under new captain Shardul Thakur. Despite last season’s semi-final exit to Vidarbha, who are defending champions and Irani Cup winners, Mumbai will be eager to reclaim their dominance. Former captain Ajinkya Rahane has been retained, while this will mark the first time in 20 years that Pujara won’t be playing in the competition.

Key players to watch this season include Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan, Madhya Pradesh’s Rajat Patidar, and Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran. Emerging bowlers like Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey and Kerala’s Eden Apple Tom offer exciting prospects, while big moves include Prithvi Shaw’s switch to Maharashtra. Early fixtures such as Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand and Kerala vs Maharashtra promise competitive action right from the start.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 where to watch on TV?

The live telecast for the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season will be available on the Star Sports Khel TV channel in India.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 where to watch online?

The live stream of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season will be available on JioHotstar app and website.