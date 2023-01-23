Ranji Trophy 2023 | Ravindra Jadeja opens on his fitness ahead of leading Saurashtra in Ranji game

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ravindra Jadeja set to return to cricket action

Ranji Trophy 2023 | India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will return to competitive cricket action as he is set to lead the Saurashtra side in their last group stage game against Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Jadeja, who got injured during Asia Cup 2022, is out of action since August last year. The 34-year-old is named in India's squad for the first two tests in the upcoming series against Australia but his participation is subject to fitness. Meanwhile, the cricketer has opened up on his fitness ahead of his comeback.

'First Priority to get 100% fit': Jadeja

Jadeja, who is looking to prove fitness ahead of India's comeback, stated that his first priority is to attain 100% fitness before working on any other parameter. I am feeling good to be back on the field. Very excited. Hopefully, it will come good as a team and as an individual also, my first priority is to get on the field and be fit. 100 per cent fit. Once I am 100 per cent fit, I will work more on my skills, whether it is batting or bowling. Now, my first priority is fitness," Jadeja told the media.

Notably, the Southpaw also claimed that playing the domestic game ahead of the upcoming Australia series was his priority. "I was at the NCA for 20 days. I was doing batting and bowling. The match scenario is different. I wanted one game before the Australia series, that's why I am here," he added. The Indian star stated that he is not feeling discomfort now and look to build fitness. "Not really (on is he feeling discomfort). After five months I am playing competitive cricket, so you don't feel confident initially. But as you progress, then definitely you get better and better. Injury is part of any sport. If you get injured, you have to start from scratch. The same thing in cricket. I was out of action for 5 months. I have to build my fitness. Once I get the confidence, I will definitely work on my skills and I will get better day by day," he said.

Jadeja last played in a Ranji match in November 2018. He was seen training at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. The Indian all-rounder missed crucial tournaments for his team. After the injury, he was ruled out of the remainder of Asia Cup 2022 and the complete T20 World Cup 2022.

