Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ BCCI DOMESTIC File Photo

Ranji Trophy 2022 Pre Quarter-Final Day 1 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Jharkhand vs Nagaland

Jharkhand vs Nagaland

​Ranji Trophy 2022, Pre Quarter-Final, Day 1

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

9:00 AM

How to watch Jharkhand vs Nagaland ​Ranji Trophy 2022, Pre Quarter-Final, Day 1 Live in India on TV?

Ranji Trophy 2021-22 will be telecasted Live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream Jharkhand vs Nagaland ​Ranji Trophy 2022, Pre Quarter-Final, Day 1 in India?

Disney+Hotstar app will live stream Ranji Trophy 2022 matches.

When will Jharkhand vs Nagaland ​Ranji Trophy 2022, Pre Quarter-Final, Day 1 start?

Jharkhand vs Nagaland ​Ranji Trophy 2022, Pre Quarter-Final, Day 1 will be held from March 12

What time Jharkhand vs Nagaland ​Ranji Trophy 2022, Pre Quarter-Final, Day 1 matches will begin?

Jharkhand vs Nagaland ​Ranji Trophy 2022, Pre Quarter-Final, Day 1 will begin at 9:30 AM IST on March 3, 2022

What happens if a player tests positive for Covid-19 during Ranji Trophy?

In case a player tests positive, he will take no further part in the match.

Are there Covid-19 replacements in Ranji Trophy?

There is a provision for Covid-19 replacement in Ranji Trophy. A like-for-like replacement will be available.

How many teams are participating in the Ranji Trophy 2022?

A total of 38 teams will be participating the Ranji Trophy 2022 season

How many games will be played in the league stage of Ranji Trophy?

A total of 57 matches will be played in the league stage by the 38 participating teams

Who won the Ranji Trophy last time?

Saurashtra won the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy by defeating Bengal in the final.