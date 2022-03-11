Ranji Trophy 2022 Pre Quarter-Final Day 1 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Jharkhand vs Nagaland

Ranji Trophy 2022 Pre Quarter-Final Day 1 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Jharkhand vs NagalandMatch Details
Jharkhand vs Nagaland
Ranji Trophy 2022, Pre Quarter-Final, Day 1
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
9:00 AM
How to watch Jharkhand vs Nagaland Ranji Trophy 2022, Pre Quarter-Final, Day 1 Live in India on TV?
Ranji Trophy 2021-22 will be telecasted Live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can I live stream Jharkhand vs Nagaland Ranji Trophy 2022, Pre Quarter-Final, Day 1 in India?
Disney+Hotstar app will live stream Ranji Trophy 2022 matches.
When will Jharkhand vs Nagaland Ranji Trophy 2022, Pre Quarter-Final, Day 1 start?
Jharkhand vs Nagaland Ranji Trophy 2022, Pre Quarter-Final, Day 1 will be held from March 12
What time Jharkhand vs Nagaland Ranji Trophy 2022, Pre Quarter-Final, Day 1 matches will begin?
Jharkhand vs Nagaland Ranji Trophy 2022, Pre Quarter-Final, Day 1 will begin at 9:30 AM IST on March 3, 2022
What happens if a player tests positive for Covid-19 during Ranji Trophy?
In case a player tests positive, he will take no further part in the match.
Are there Covid-19 replacements in Ranji Trophy?
There is a provision for Covid-19 replacement in Ranji Trophy. A like-for-like replacement will be available.
How many teams are participating in the Ranji Trophy 2022?
A total of 38 teams will be participating the Ranji Trophy 2022 season
How many games will be played in the league stage of Ranji Trophy?
A total of 57 matches will be played in the league stage by the 38 participating teams
Who won the Ranji Trophy last time?
Saurashtra won the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy by defeating Bengal in the final.