Ranji Trophy 2022: Mumbai favourites to take on Uttarakhand in quarterfinal

Mumbai will lock horns with Uttarakhand in quarterfinal of Ranji Trophy starting on Monday. From 2000 to 2022, Mumbai had placed seven humongous title-winning cups in their trophy cabinet.

However, their game was also punctuated by their well-documented never-say-die attitude and hate-to-lose approach, something the once-upon-a-time cradle of Indian cricket is trying to rediscover.

Mumbai's entry into the quarterfinal of this edition was far from smooth as they just about made it after Saurashtra failed to win with a bonus point in their last group match against Goa.

The will bank on their skipper Prithvi Shaw to lead from the front as the right-handed batter has the ability to take the inexperienced Uttarakhand attack to the task at the Alur Cricket Stadium II.

The team has a set of relatively new batters, including Arman Jaffer, Bhupen Lalwani and Hardik Tamore, who will need to play their roles well.

However, the two players who can make a big impact are young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan.

With his younger brother Musheer picked in the squad, Sarfaraz will be more than keen to put up a good show and show.

Sarfaraz, who did well for Delhi Capitals in the IPL-15, has pulled Mumbai out of trouble on many occasions and will again look to anchor the innings.

Ditto for Jaiswal, in whom the team management and coach Amol Mazumdar have reposed faith time and again. The two have all the necessary shots in the book and can pummel the opposition attack to submission.

Experienced batter-keeper Aditya Tare will need to shoulder more responsibility along with left-arm spinning all-rounder Shams Mulani.

With Mulani a certainty in the playing XI, off-spinner Kotian could be preferred over senior pro Shashank Attarde, given his ability with the bat.

Mumbai have a decent pace attack, led by the seasoned Dhawal Kulkarni, who will have company in Tushar Deshpande.

The tussle for the third pacer could be between Mohit Awasthi and Royston Dias.

While the Muzumdar-coached side will be aiming to move a step closer to its 42nd title, Uttarakhand would look to spring a surprise.

