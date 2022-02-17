Ranji Trophy Live Streaming Day 2: When and Where to Watch, Time, Date, Venue, February 18 Matches Updates

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ BCCI DOMESTIC Arzan Nagwaswalla picked 3 wickets and Chintan Gaja & Roosh Kalaria got 2 wickets each for Gujarat while Madhya Pradesh's Shubham Sharma & Rajat Patidar scored fifties.

Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Time, Date, Venue, All you need to know

Ranji Trophy will start from 17th February 2022

From which date Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season start?

Ranji Trophy 2021-22 will start from 17th February 2022

What time Ranji Trophy 2022 Day 2 will begin?

Ranji Trophy 2022 Day 2 will begin at 9:30 AM IST on February 18, 2022

In how many phases will the Ranji Trophy 2022 be played?

The first phase (league phase & pre-quarterfinal) will be played from February 17-March 15. The second phase will be played after the IPL 2022 gets over.

What are the venues for Ranji Trophy 2022?

Ranji Trophy 2022 will be played in the following venues at the respective grounds.

Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium-2, Gujarat College Ground

Kolkata: Eden Gardens, Bengal Cricket Academy (Kalyani), Videocon Academy Ground, Jadavpur University Campus 2nd ground

Rajkot: SCA Stadium, SCA Stadium Khanderi B Ground, Madhavrao Scindia Ground

Haryana: Ch. Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium (Rohtak), Gurugram Cricket Ground

Delhi: Arun Jaitely Stadium, Roshanara Club Ground

Guwahati: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Judges Field, NFRSA Ground

Cuttack & Bhubaneswar: Barabati, KIIT (Bhubaneshwar), Vikas Cricket Ground (Bhubaneshwar), DRIEMS Ground

Trivandrum: St Xaviers’ KCA Cricket Ground, Greenfield Stadium, KCA Stadium (Mangalapuram)

Chennai: MA Chidambaram Stadium, IIT Chemplast, IC-Gurunanak College Ground

What happens if a player tests positive for Covid-19 during Ranji Trophy?

In case a player tests positive, he will take no further part in the match.

Are there Covid-19 replacements in Ranji Trophy?

There is a provision for Covid-19 replacement in Ranji Trophy. A like-for-like replacement will be available.

How many teams are participating in the Ranji Trophy 2022?

A total of 38 teams will be participating the Ranji Trophy 2022 season

How many games will be played in the league stage of Ranji Trophy?

A total of 57 matches will be played in the league stage by the 38 participating teams

Who won the Ranji Trophy last time?

Saurashtra won the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy by defeating Bengal in the final.

Live Streaming Details

When and Where to watch Ranji Trophy 2022 match Live on TV

Ranji Trophy matches will be Live on Star Sports Network from February 17

Where can I watch Ranji Trophy 2022 match Live Online?

Live Streaming of Ranji Trophy matches will be on Hotstar

Ranji Trophy Schedule, February 18, 2022, Day 2

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group H

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate

Nagaland vs Sikkim, Plate

Bihar vs Mizoram, Plate

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group H

Haryana vs Tripura, Elite Group F

Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group G

Maharashtra vs Assam, Elite Group G

Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group A

Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group F

Services vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group E

Kerala vs Meghalaya, Elite Group A

Bengal vs Baroda, Elite Group B

Hyderabad vs Chandigarh, Elite Group B

Karnataka vs Railways, Elite Group C

Jammu and Kashmir vs Puducherry, Elite Group C

Saurashtra vs Mumbai, Elite Group D

Odisha vs Goa, Elite Group D

Andhra vs Rajasthan, Elite Group E