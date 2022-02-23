Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Ranji Trophy Feb 24-27 Round 2 matches live in India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES After getting dropped from the Indian Test team, veteran batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will look to pile runs with Saurashtra taking on Odisha and Mumbai locking horns with Goa in Ranji Trophy 2022 Round 2 Elite Grounp D Matches.

Ranji Trophy 2021-22 will be telecasted Live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream Ranji Trophy 2022 matches in India?

Disney+Hotstar app will live stream Ranji Trophy 2022 matches.

What is the February 24-27 Ranji Trophy matches schedule?

Manipur vs Mizoram, Plate

Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata

9:00 AM

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate

Videocon Academy Ground, Saltair, Kolkata

9:00 AM

Bihar vs Sikkim, Plate

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

9:00 AM

Baroda vs Chandigarh, Elite Group B

Vikas Cricket Ground, Bhubaneswar

9:00 AM

Bengal vs Hyderabad, Elite Group B

Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

9:00 AM

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group C

Indian Institute of Technology Chemplast Ground, Chennai

9:30 AM

Gujarat vs Kerala, Elite Group A

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

9:30 AM

Madhya Pradesh vs Meghalaya, Elite Group A

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot

9:30 AM

Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group E

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

9:30 AM

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group H

Nehru Stadium, Guwahati

9:30 AM

Delhi vs Jharkhand, Elite Group H

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

9:30 AM

Uttar Pradesh vs Assam, Elite Group G

Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak

9:30 AM

Vidarbha vs Maharashtra, Elite Group G

Gurgaon Cricket Ground (SRNCC), Sultanpur, Gurgaon

9:30 AM

Himachal Pradesh vs Tripura, Elite Group F

Palam A Stadium, Delhi

9:30 AM

Railways vs Puducherry, Elite Group C

India Cement Limited Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

9:30 AM

Saurashtra vs Odisha, Elite Group D

Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad

9:30 AM

Mumbai vs Goa, Elite Group D

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

9:30 AM

Andhra vs Services, Elite Group E

St Xavier's College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram

9:30 AM

Punjab vs Haryana, Elite Group F

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

9:30 AM

When will Ranji Trophy 2022 Round 2 matches start?

Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Round 2 matches will be held from February 24-27

What time Ranji Trophy 2022 Round 2 matches will begin?

Ranji Trophy 2022 Day 3 will begin at 9:30 AM IST on February 19, 2022

In how many phases will the Ranji Trophy 2022 be played?

The first phase (league phase & pre-quarterfinal) will be played from February 17-March 15. The second phase will be played after the IPL 2022 gets over.

What happens if a player tests positive for Covid-19 during Ranji Trophy?

In case a player tests positive, he will take no further part in the match.

Are there Covid-19 replacements in Ranji Trophy?

There is a provision for Covid-19 replacement in Ranji Trophy. A like-for-like replacement will be available.

How many teams are participating in the Ranji Trophy 2022?

A total of 38 teams will be participating the Ranji Trophy 2022 season

How many games will be played in the league stage of Ranji Trophy?

A total of 57 matches will be played in the league stage by the 38 participating teams

Who won the Ranji Trophy last time?

Saurashtra won the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy by defeating Bengal in the final.