Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Ranji Trophy Feb 24-27 Round 2 matches live in India

Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Ranji Trophy Feb 24-27 Round 2 matches live in IndiaHow to watch Ranji Trophy 2022 matches Live in India on TV?
Ranji Trophy 2021-22 will be telecasted Live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can I live stream Ranji Trophy 2022 matches in India?
Disney+Hotstar app will live stream Ranji Trophy 2022 matches.
What is the February 24-27 Ranji Trophy matches schedule?
Manipur vs Mizoram, Plate
Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata
9:00 AM
Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate
Videocon Academy Ground, Saltair, Kolkata
9:00 AM
Bihar vs Sikkim, Plate
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
9:00 AM
Baroda vs Chandigarh, Elite Group B
Vikas Cricket Ground, Bhubaneswar
9:00 AM
Bengal vs Hyderabad, Elite Group B
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
9:00 AM
Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group C
Indian Institute of Technology Chemplast Ground, Chennai
9:30 AM
Gujarat vs Kerala, Elite Group A
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
9:30 AM
Madhya Pradesh vs Meghalaya, Elite Group A
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot
9:30 AM
Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group E
Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
9:30 AM
Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group H
Nehru Stadium, Guwahati
9:30 AM
Delhi vs Jharkhand, Elite Group H
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
9:30 AM
Uttar Pradesh vs Assam, Elite Group G
Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak
9:30 AM
Vidarbha vs Maharashtra, Elite Group G
Gurgaon Cricket Ground (SRNCC), Sultanpur, Gurgaon
9:30 AM
Himachal Pradesh vs Tripura, Elite Group F
Palam A Stadium, Delhi
9:30 AM
Railways vs Puducherry, Elite Group C
India Cement Limited Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai
9:30 AM
Saurashtra vs Odisha, Elite Group D
Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad
9:30 AM
Mumbai vs Goa, Elite Group D
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
9:30 AM
Andhra vs Services, Elite Group E
St Xavier's College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram
9:30 AM
Punjab vs Haryana, Elite Group F
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
9:30 AM
When will Ranji Trophy 2022 Round 2 matches start?
Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Round 2 matches will be held from February 24-27
What time Ranji Trophy 2022 Round 2 matches will begin?
Ranji Trophy 2022 Day 3 will begin at 9:30 AM IST on February 19, 2022
In how many phases will the Ranji Trophy 2022 be played?
The first phase (league phase & pre-quarterfinal) will be played from February 17-March 15. The second phase will be played after the IPL 2022 gets over.
What happens if a player tests positive for Covid-19 during Ranji Trophy?
In case a player tests positive, he will take no further part in the match.
Are there Covid-19 replacements in Ranji Trophy?
There is a provision for Covid-19 replacement in Ranji Trophy. A like-for-like replacement will be available.
How many teams are participating in the Ranji Trophy 2022?
A total of 38 teams will be participating the Ranji Trophy 2022 season
How many games will be played in the league stage of Ranji Trophy?
A total of 57 matches will be played in the league stage by the 38 participating teams
Who won the Ranji Trophy last time?
Saurashtra won the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy by defeating Bengal in the final.