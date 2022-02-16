Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Live Cricket Score, Day 1 Latest Updates, Commentary, Live Streaming, Telecast, Scorecard

Top News
Latest News
Aaj Ki Baat: Punjab CM Channi makes caustic remarks about people from UP, Bihar, as Priyanka Gandhi claps
Haqikat Kya Hai: PM Modi's speech slamming opposition in Pathankot that went viral in India and Pak
Reporter Bike Wali: What are the chances for Asim Arun in UP polls?
EXCLUSIVE: Will come to power with full majority, says Yogi Adityanath
BJP has never done Hindu-Muslim politics, says Rajnath Singh | EXCLUSIVE
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in UP, Punjab today
BJP will repeat 2017 show in UP election 2022: Rajnath Singh | Exclusive
BJP's Karhal candidate SP Baghel equates Akhilesh with Aurangzeb - Here's what he said | EXCLUSIVE
UP Election 2022: 'Will send Lakhimpur culprit and his protectors to jail' says Akhilesh Yadav
UP Election 2022: Two arrested for attack on Union Minister SP Baghel's convoy in Karhal
North Carolina: Pilot killed after plane crashes into tractor-trailer on I-85 in Davidson County
Russia adds 7,000 more troops near Ukraine border: US official
Russia-Ukraine news: EU keeps India informed about its assessment of situation
Senior Pak journalist arrested over controversial remarks on Imran Khan
IND vs WI: India beat West Indies by six wickets in first T20I
Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Time, Date, Venue, All you need to know
IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named new captain of Kolkata Knight Riders
Ravi Kumar wonderful talent, but he needs to wait for Ranji debut: Bengal coach Arun Lal
IND vs WI 1st T20I: Time for young batters to impress as Team India hope to rebuild ahead of T20 WC
Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri lands in Mumbai from the US for his father's last rites, see pics
RIP Bappi Lahiri: What will happen to Bappi Da's gold? Who gets his unique jewellery collection?
'My life will never be the same' Raveena remembers late father Ravi Tandon on his birth anniversary
Is Rashmika Mandanna planning wedding soon? Actress spills beans about love and relationship
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer shatters records with 257 million-plus views in 24 hrs
Zoom Upgraded Privacy for its Mac OS Users- Microphone Bug Fixed
Jio Partners with SES, set to Provide Satellite-Based Broadband Services in the country
Valentine’s Day Last Minute Gifting Ideas- Instax Camera, Noise Smartwatch, boAt Airdopes and more
Microsoft Windows 11 Update: All you need to know about the new features
RIP Bappi Lahiri: Rakesh Roshan, Kajol, Tanuja, Sakshi Tanwar & others visit late singer's residence
Remembering Bappi Lahiri with these priceless throwback pics
Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor visit Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi ahead of Lock Upp launch
Deepika Padukone does her 'Om Shanti Om' wave; Salman-Katrina head for 'Tiger 3' shoot (IN PICS)
Katrina Kaif joins Salman Khan for Tiger 3 shoot after celebrating Valentine's Day with Vicky | pics
COVID: Antibodies improve in quality for months after vaccination, claims study
Giloy safe in appropriate doses, misleading to link it to liver damage: Ayush
Does crying makes your skin glow? Here's what experts have to say
What triggers a migraine? It can be as common as smell, food and lights
Masturbation affects sexual performance? Debunk misconceptions, stigma surrounding sex
#MaAn trends after Anupamaa-Anuj Kapadia romantic confession scene; Fans say 'ek hug to banta hai'
Titanic reimagined with Leonardo DiCaprio and a cat is the 'purrfect' love story, watch video
Who is Reena Rai? All about Deep Sidhu's girlfriend who was with him during fatal accident
Everything about Vini Raman - Glenn Maxwell's Indian Fiancé: Why is their wedding invite going viral
DYK Queen Elizabeth's staff's clever trick to prevent her from being poisoned?