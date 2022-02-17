LIVE Score Ranji Trophy 2022 Day 2 Latest Match Updates Round 1: Yash Dhull slams ton, Rahane hits century

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajinkya Rahane bounced back into form with a sublime century against Saurashtra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022. (File Photo)

LIVE Score Ranji Trophy 2022 Day 2 Latest Updates Round 1 Matches: Yash Dhull slams ton on debut, Rahane hits century

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Score

Karnataka vs Railways Live Cricket Score

Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh

Bengal vs Baroda

Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Rahane returns to form, smashes ton against Saurashtra

India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday smashed a ton in the ongoing match between Mumbai and Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy 2022.

Rahane, playing for Mumbai, hit 100 in 212 balls to help his side recover from a precarious position.