Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Who is Sakibul Gani of Bihar

Sakibul Gani has scored a triple hundered on his debut in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2021-22.

Sakibul Gani becomes the first cricketer to score a triple hundred on his First-Class debut. He achieved this feat for Bihar during the match against Mizoram on Friday, in Kolkata.

Gani scored 341 off 405 with 56 fours & 2 sixes against Mizoram on debut.

Babul Kumar also scored double century. Gani stitched up a 557-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Babul Kumar, who also scored a double century.

Who is Sakibul Gani?

Sakibul Gani (born 2 September 1999) is an Indian cricketer. He made his List A debut on 7 October 2019, for Bihar in the 2019–20 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He made his Twenty20 debut on 11 January 2021, for Bihar in the 2020–21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.