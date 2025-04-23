Ramiz Raja trolled hilariously for mistakenly saying 'IPL' during PSL post-match presentation ceremony Pakistan Super League (PSL) is directly clashing with the Indian Premier League for the first time in 10 years. While some quality cricket is being played in PSL, just like IPL, Ramiz Raja's slip of tongue during the post-match presentation didn't go unnoticed on social media.

New Delhi:

Multan Sultans registered their first win of the season in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday (April 22) as they defeated Lahore Qalandars by 33 runs. However, more than the high-scoring encounter, presenter and former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja's slip of the tongue grabbed the attention on social media.

While announcing the reward for taking the best catch of the match to Joshua Little, Ramiz mistakenly said, "HBL IPL," instead of PSL, and it didn't take much time for the incident to go viral on social media. Netizens took note of the hilarious moment and trolled Ramiz Raja for the mistake. While some of the fans were not pleased with the mistake, calling out Ramiz for the blunder despite having a lot of experience, a few enjoyed the incident and trolled him.

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, PSL has clashed with the IPL for the first time in 10 years. During its regular February-March window, the ICC Champions Trophy was scheduled this year. PCB took this opportunity to move the PSL to the April-May window from this year for the better availability of players. This decision has also avoided PSL from clashing with multiple T20 leagues like SA20, ILT20, and BBL. IPL got underway this year on March 22 and will run till May 25, PSL started on April 11 and will conclude on May 18.

As for the match, it was largely a one-sided clash with Lahore Qalandars never seeming to be in the hunt in the 229-run chase. Earlier, Yasir Khan shined for Multan Sultans, smashing 87 runs off just 44 balls and then Iftikhar Ahmed's unbeaten 40 off 18 deliveries propelled them to a mammoth total of 228 runs in their 20 overs. In response, the Qalandars lost wickets regularly and could only reach 195 runs, losing the game by 33 runs. However, Ramiz Raja's bluinder at the post-match presentation ceremony topped all the action at the end of the day.

Here's how fans trolled Ramiz Raja: