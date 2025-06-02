Rajeev Shukla set to replace Roger Binny as acting BCCI president: Report The current BCCI president Roger Binny will cross the age-limit threshold for an office-bearer next month and will have to leave his role. The current vice president Rajeev Shukla is set to take over as an acting BCCI president.

New Delhi:

Cricket administrator Rajeev Shukla is set to replace Roger Binny as the BCCI president in an interim role, PTI reported. Binny, who became the Board president in 2022 by replacing Sourav Ganguly, will turn 70 on July 19 and will cross the age-limit threshold for an office-bearer.

The current vice-president of the Indian Board Shukla is 65. He would be the active BCCI chief until fresh elections are held during the body's AGM in September.

Binny took over the role of the BCCI president in October 2022 after former India skipper Ganguly had completed his three-year tenure in the office. Binny's tenure coincided with Jay Shah being the BCCI secretary for the majority of the time.

Binny oversaw India's recent success in the white-ball format. The Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025 under Binny's tenure. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team also made it to the finals of the ODI World Cup 2023 before falling short on the final step to Australia.

More to follow...