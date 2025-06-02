Rajeev Shukla reflects on IPL final venue being changed from Kolkata to Ahmedabad The BCCI's (Board of Control for Cricket in India) vice president Rajeev Shukla took centre stage and talked about the IPL venue being changed from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be taking on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on June 3. It is worth noting that the IPL 2025 final was originally slated to be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, but due to the tournament’s suspension citing the India-Pakistan conflict, the final was shifted to Ahmedabad after the tournament’s continuation.

With many fans questioning why the venue for the final was shifted. However, with the continuing discussion over the venue change, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) vice-president Rajeev Shukla took centre stage and revealed that the venue change from Kolkata to Ahmedabad was not politically motivated.

It is worth noting that the IPL 2025 playoffs were scheduled to be held in Hyderabad and Kolkata, but they were shifted to Mullanpur and Ahmedabad. Where Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator took place without any weather disruptions, the Qualifier 2 clash between PBKS and MI was interrupted by rain and delayed by 2 hours, which raised even more questions about the venue change.

“People should not look for any politics here, the matches that have been shifted. This decision was not politically motivated. Broadcaster too said that the weather in Kolkata is predicted to be bad on the said days, there is likely to be rainfall, the match can be washed out and they would suffer heavy losses. They requested a venue where the rainfall is less likely,” Rajeev Shukla told ANI.

“It was not just about Kolkata. We had to change venue many times in the past as well. So, this is nothing new... So, there is no political conspiracy here... Inaugural ceremony was held in Kolkata,” Shukla added.

Putting the discussion to rest, the IPL 2025 final is set to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Punjab Kings for a shot at the title.