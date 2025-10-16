Rajat Patidar's unbeaten century puts Madhya Pradesh in command against Punjab Rajat Patidar scored an unbeaten 107 to help Madhya Pradesh reach 305/6 at stumps on Day 2, leading Punjab by 73 runs in their Ranji Trophy opener. His 147-run stand with Venkatesh Iyer (73) turned the game after MP were 155/4 in response to Punjab’s 232.

Indore:

Rajat Patidar once again showcased his class in red-ball cricket, crafting a crucial unbeaten century on Day 2 of Madhya Pradesh’s Ranji Trophy opener against Punjab in Indore. His composed 107* off 185 deliveries guided Madhya Pradesh to 305 for 6 at stumps, giving them a 73-run lead over Punjab’s first-innings total of 232.

On a surface offering movement and bounce for the bowlers, Patidar stood firm even as the top order struggled. Coming in at a tricky juncture with Madhya Pradesh wobbling at 155 for 4, the skipper anchored the innings with poise and purpose.

A vital 147-run partnership with Venkatesh Iyer proved to be the turning point of the day. Iyer played a fluent knock, scoring 73 off 114 balls with seven fours and a six. His aggressive approach complemented Patidar’s measured style perfectly, helping the hosts not only recover but also build a lead.

Punjab’s bowlers had earlier made early inroads, briefly raising hopes of keeping Madhya Pradesh in check. However, their inability to break the Patidar-Iyer stand for an extended period saw the momentum swing away. Despite a late burst that fetched a couple of wickets, Punjab ended the day under pressure, trailing by 73 runs with four MP wickets still in hand.

At stumps, Patidar was unbeaten alongside Saransh Jain, looking well set to stretch Madhya Pradesh’s advantage further on Day 3.

Patidar pushes for Test call-up

Patidar’s red-hot form has become one of the highlights of the domestic season. Following key performances in the Irani Cup, Duleep Trophy, and a title-winning IPL campaign with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he continues to strengthen his case for a potential Test call-up. With over 5,000 first-class runs at an average of 44.30, a consistent run in this Ranji Trophy season, particularly in the crucial No. 5 role, could see the selectors take notice.