Rajat Patidar reflects on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Qualifier 1 win against Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar took centre stage and talked about his side's performance in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 clash against Punjab Kings. Defeating the side by eight wickets, RCB reached their first IPL final after nine years.

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualified for their fourth IPL (Indian Premier League) final with a dominant win against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing IPL 2025. Both sides faced off at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on May 29, and the clash saw PBKS coming in to bat first.

Where Punjab hoped to get off to a good start with the bat, the side was instantly put under pressure through RCB’s exceptional bowling attack. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma took three wickets each, with Yash Dayal striking twice. Furthermore, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd took one wicket each as well.

RCB limited PBKS to a meagre total of 101 runs in the first innings, the joint lowest in playoffs history. Furthermore, the side went on to chase the target very quickly, winning the game by eight wickets and reaching their first IPL final in nine years, fourth overall.

After the brilliant win, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar took centre stage and reflected on his side’s performance in the game and how they are looking forward to competing in the final. “ As a captain I am clear about his (Suyash Sharma) bowling. He has to target the stumps, that's his strength. His wrong 'un is difficult to read for the batters. I always want to give him clear ideas, I don't want to confuse him. I am okay if he concedes a few runs (in the process,)” Suyash Sharma said at the post-game presentation ceremony.

“We have had a lot of practice sessions throughout the tournament, so one day of not practising won't harm you. The way he (Salt) is batting in most of the matches. The way he is giving starts, I am a big fan of him. It's a treat to watch him from the dugout. That's really good. I always thank RCB fans, not only in Chinnaswamy, but wherever we go we feel it's our home ground. We love you, so keep supporting us. One more game and let's celebrate together,” he added.